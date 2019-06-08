Indonesia Liga 1 champions Persija Jakarta announce new head coach to replace Ivan Kolev

Reigning Indonesia Liga 1 champions Persija Jakarta have announced their new head coach to replace Bulgarian coach Ivan Kolev who left the club earlier this week.

The Kemayoran Tigers have named former Indonesia national team assistant coach Julio Banuelos as their new head coach and the 48-year-old Spaniard will have the job of rejuvenating the Persija side who are winless after three games in the new Liga 1 season.

Persija have lost to PSIS Semarang and Bali United and were held to a 1-1 draw by Barito Putera in the first three games of the Indonesian domestic season. The team had also crashed out of this season’s AFC Cup in the group stages finishing third behind Ceres Negros FC and Becamex Binh Duong in Group G.

“We are very happy to welcome Julio as the head coach of Persija Jakarta. We decided to choose Julio because we felt he had a common vision with us at the Persija management, said Persija CEO Ferry Paulus announcing the appointment.

Banuelos was previously in charge of Indonesian third division side Persibas Banyumas, but has previously served as an assistant coach with Timnas Indonesia as well as serving as Danish coach Thomas Christiansen’s deputy at APOEL FC and English club Leeds United.

Banuelos began his playing career in the Real Madrid youth set up and went on to play for Real Zaragosa B and CF Balaguer. He has also the experience of managing Spanish club Deportivo Alaves on multiple occasions.