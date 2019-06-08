LIVE: FIFA International Friendly – Singapore vs Solomon Islands

Singapore will begin a new era under head coach Tatsuma Yoshida when they face Solomon Islands in an international friendly match at the National Stadium in Kallang on Saturday.

Japanese coach Yoshida was named the new Lions boss on May 30 and will make his debut in the game against Solomon Islands. Singapore are also scheduled to play Southeast Asian neighbours Myanmar in another friendly on June 11.

Singapore are ranked 160th in the FIFA World Rankings while their opponents Solomon Islands are sitting in the 139th place and offers the Lions an excellent competition as they prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign beginning September 2019.

Yoshida, who has previously coached the likes of Albirex Niigata and Kashiwa Reysol in Japan, only met with his new players on June 4 and had little time to prepare for this fixture.

However, the Singapore national team supporters will be hoping that their side will put on a good show when the match kicks off at the sprawling National Stadium.

The FIFA International ‘A’ Friendly match between Singapore and Solomon Islands will kick off at 7.45 PM HKT. You can follow all the action from the match LIVE on our Matchday Blog right here!



