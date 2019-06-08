LIVE: King’s Cup 2019 –Vietnam vs Curacao

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog of the King’s Cup 2019 final between Curacao and Vietnam.

Vietnam faced hosts Thailand in their opening encounter, a match which was filled with controversies and ultimately ended in the favour of the Golden Dragons. Nguyen Anh Duc was the sole goalscorer of that match, and it came from virtually the last kick of the match, in the fourth minute of injury time.

Curacao, on the other hand, got the better of India without much of a fuss. All the goals in that match were scored in the first half. While Curacao took a 2-0 lead, India got one back through Sunil Chhetri. However, Leandro Bacuna restored the two-goal lead for Curacao who won the match 3-1.

While Thailand and India will face off in the third-place playoff first, Curacao and Vietnam will play the final after that. The match is scheduled for an 8.45 PM SGT (6.15 PM IST) kickoff and you can follow all the LIVE updates from the match here.