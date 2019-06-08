LIVE: King’s Cup 2019 – Thailand vs India

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog of the King’s Cup third-place playoff between Thailand and India.

Hosts Thailand were up against Vietnam in the opening encounter, a match which was filled with controversies and ultimately ended in the favour of the Golden Dragons. Nguyen Anh Duc was the sole goalscorer of that match, and it came from virtually the last kick of the match, in the fourth minute of injury time.

India, on the other hand, were battered by Curacao. All the goals in that match were scored in the first half. While Curacao took a 2-0 lead, India got one back through Sunil Chhetri. However, Leandro Bacuna restored the two-goal lead for Curacao who won the match 3-1.

While Curacao and Vietnam will face off in the final later in the day, Thailand and India will play the third-place playoff before that. The match is scheduled for a 4.30 PM SGT (2 PM IST) kickoff and you can follow all the LIVE updates from the match here.