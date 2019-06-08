FIFA International Friendly: Singapore vs Solomon Islands live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Singapore will face Solomon Islands in an international friendly match to be held at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday.

The fixture is one of the two international ‘A’ friendlies the Lions are playing during the ongoing FIFA international window with their other game coming up against Myanmar on June 11.

The match will also mark the debut of Japanese coach Tatsuma Yoshida as the Singapore national team head coach. Yoshida, who has previously coached Kashiwa Reysol, Albirex Niigata and Ventforet Kofu in Japan, only took charge on May 30 and conducted his first training session only on June 4.

“My guys are working hard, and they have good motivation. It is my first game and although it is a friendly, it is important for us to play hard and get a good result,” the Lions gaffer said on the eve of the game.

Singapore are ranked 160th in the FIFA World Rankings while Solomon Islands are sitting in the 139th place.

When to watch?

The international friendly match between Singapore and Solomon Islands will take place on June 8, 2019 and kicks-off at 7:45 PM HKT.

The National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can follow the match between Singapore and Solomon Islands LIVE on FOX Sports Asia’s Matchday Blog.