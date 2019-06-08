King’s Cup 2019: Vietnam vs Curacao live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Southeast Asian champions Vietnam will face Curacao in the final of the King’s Cup 2019 at the Chang Arena in Buriram, Thailand on Saturday.

Vietnam defeated Thailand in a nail-biting clash on the opening day of the tournament to book the final berth — veteran striker Nguyen Anh Duc scoring the winner past Thailand goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan in the fifth minute of the second half stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Curacao had a comfortable win over India with Roleiny Bonevacia, Elson Hooi and Cardiff City’s Leandro Bacuna scoring to register a 3-1 result against Igor Stimac’s Blue Tigers.

Can AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions Vietnam keep the King’s Cup trophy in Southeast Asia, or will Curacao get the better of the regional heavyweights to take the trophy with them? Find out on Saturday.

When to watch?

The King’s Cup 2019 final between Vietnam and Curacao will take place on June 8, 2019 and kicks-off at 8:45 PM HKT

The Chang Arena in Buriram will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Football fans in Thailand can catch all the action from King’s Cup 2019 LIVE on the Thairath TV.

India’s matches in the King’s Cup 2019 will be broadcast on Star Sports 3 as well as streamed LIVE on Hotstar.

VTC Digital Television, under the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), have the rights to telecast the competition in Vietnam and will show the games on VTC3, VOV 1 and VOV2.

You can also follow the matches from King’s Cup LIVE on FOX Sports Asia’s Matchday Blogs.