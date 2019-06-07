Scott Cooper’s 10-man Philippines beaten 2-0 by China PR in international friendly match at Tianhe

The Philippines national team suffered a 2-0 defeat to China PR in an international friendly match held at the Tianhe Stadium in Guangzhou, China PR on Friday.

It was Azkals‘ first return to international action after their AFC Asian Cup 2019 outing at the United Arab Emirates where they lost all three of their group stages matches including a 3-0 defeat to Team Dragon.

Here is your Azkals starting XI for tonight's friendly against China PR!

Scott Cooper is serving as the coach of the side after Sven-Goran Eriksson brief spell ended with the Asian Cup and the Azkals suffered an onslaught from the Chinese in the early minutes of the game.

The hosts did not have to wait for too long to find an opening in the Philippines three-man defence made up of Luke Woodland, Alvaro Silva and Stephen Palla as Jiangsu Suning midfielder Wu Xi scored in the 14th minute to make it 1-0.

Slightly different from the result we had at this years Asian Cup (0-3, loss), but The Azkals fall once again to China PR 2-0. The team will regroup and face a Chinese club tomorrow in Guangzhou.

Mike Ott, playing behind Stephan Schrock and Javier Patino, had a couple of effort at goal in the first half, but failed to find the finish as the first 45 minutes ended 1-0.

China doubled their advantage nine minutes into the second half when Beijing Guoan’s Zhang Xizhe scored. It went from bad to worse for Philippines when Daisuke Sato saw a red card in the 69th minute leaving the Azkals with a numerical disadvantage for the final 20 minutes.

However, they held tight at the back and did not conceded any more as the game finished 2-0. Philippines will now face a local Chinese club on June 9.