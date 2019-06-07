Merlion Cup 2019: 5 talking points as Singapore and Thailand deservedly enter finals

It was a day to remember for Singapore and Thailand’s U-23 squads as they managed to get the better of Philippines and Indonesia respectively, to reach the Merlion Cup 2019 final. Here are five talking points from the day’s action.

#5 Thailand unleash their attacking talent

Thailand were on fire during the first half of their clash against Indonesia, with goals from Saringkan Promsupa and Ekanit Panya doing the damage for the Thai young guns.

What was most impressive was the slickness in passing and the work on the right and left flanks, allowing the likes of Ekanit and Sittichok Paso to do what they do best. Plenty to look forward to for the Thais.

#4 Singapore the team to beat

It was a regulation win for Singapore in their Merlion Cup match against Philippines, and the strong squad named by Fandi Ahmad for the tournament sure proved their worth.

Eye-catching displays from Irfan Fandi and Ikhsan Fandi, with the pace of Daniel Goh caused all sorts of problems, and helped the Young Lions to a 3-0 win. Favourites for the trophy for sure.

#3 Coaches happy to rest and rotate

As many as six substitutions were made by teams in the matches on show at the Merlion Cup today, highlighting that the coaches were more than happy to rotate their squad and keep their players fresh for future challenges.

The SEA games are clearly the priority, and the Merlion Cup provided the perfect opportunity for the coaches to find out what their players were lacking or had to offer ahead of the big one.

#2 Lack of intensity from Indonesia and Philippines

Indonesia coach Indra Sjafri won’t be happy with the lack of intensity his side showed in the first half, even though they did manage to pull one goal back at the end of the first period.

Thailand found it easy to carve them open, and a similar story ensued when Singapore took on Philippines. The latter were unable to impose themselves, and their inexperience showed, which might be a cause for worry heading into future competitions.

#1 Thailand and Singapore worthy finalists

It was certainly a time to shine for those playing for Singapore and Thailand at the Merlion Cup, as their attacking intent helped them get the better of the opposition with ease.

For Thailand, their attacking intensity will be something to watch out for in the final, while Singapore are solid both at the back and up front. The form of Irfan Fandi in particular is a huge positive for the Young Lions, as his goal and leadership today were both top class.

Worthy finalists? Absolutely so.