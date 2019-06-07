Merlion Cup 2019: Singapore run out comfortable 3-0 winners over inexperienced Philippines

It was easy pickings for Singapore as they raced to a comfortable 3-0 win over Philippines in their Merlion Cup 2019 match at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore.

The home side were largely dominant from start to finish, and imposed their will on the opposition pretty early, with Daniel Goh impressing on the right hand side for the Young Lions.

The opening goal eventually came via a Philippines mistake however, as Pete Forrosuelo lazed on the ball and his short pass back was punished by Amiruldin Asraf, who slotted the ball past Michael Asong in the Filipino goal to make it 1-0 to Singapore.

That goal appeared to give Singapore even more confidence, and the chances kept on coming, with Irfan Fandi hitting the post with a header and giving the Philippines defence all sorts of problems.

It ended 1-0 in the first half, and the second period saw a host of changes for both sides, with Ikhsan Fandi coming on for Singapore.

It turned out to be a masterstroke, as Ikhsan influenced the game straight away, becoming a nuisance for the opposition defence.

It was Irfan Fandi however, who would make it 2-0 as he leapt highest from a free-kick and directed his header past a helpless Asong to ensure Singapore double their advantage.

It was all one way traffic from there, as Ikhsan Fandi added a third for the Young Lions after some terrific work on the right hand side from Daniel Goh, adding some gloss to the scoreline and ensuring that Singapore make it through to the final.

That means the final of the Merlion Cup 2019 tournament will be contested by Thailand and Singapore, and you surely wouldn’t want to miss that particular high-profile clash.