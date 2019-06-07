Vietnam defender Tran Dinh Trong to miss SEA Games and 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers with serious injury

It is not good news for Vietnam international defender Tran Dinh Trong who has been ruled out of action for the rest of 2019 due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

22-year-old Dinh Trong was scheduled to return to Vietnam national team for the King’s Cup 2019 after a long injury lay-off, but misfortune struck again for the Hanoi FC player as he went down to an injury during a V.League fixture against HAGL FC on May31.

He has since been confirmed to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament tear and will undergo a surgery which could keep him out for six to eight months.

The long recovery period means that he will miss the rest of the V.League and AFC Cup 2019 where Hanoi are scheduled to face Ceres Negros FC in the ASEAN Zone Semifinal later this month.

At the international stage, he will miss Vietnam’s Southeast Asian Games 2019 campaign as well as a major chunk of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round scheduled to begin in September this year.

Part of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 winning squad, Dinh Trong had missed the AFC Asian Cup 2019 with an injury. He will now return to Korea Republic to recuperate from the ACL injury.

(Photo courtesy: VNEXpress International)