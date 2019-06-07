Merlion Cup 2019: Early first-half goals give Thailand 2-1 win over Indonesia in opening match

Thailand U-23 national team booked their place in the final of the Merlion Cup 2019 as they defeated Indonesia U-23s 2-1 at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore on Friday.

The two sides had faced each other in the final of the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 in Cambodia last February with the Indonesians lifting the title defeating the Thais 2-1. However, it was a reverse of that result this time around as two early goals from Thailand knocked Garuda Muda out.

Sittichok Paso played a key role behind both the goals for Thailand, first winning the penalty which was converted by Saringkan Promsupa in the sixth minute and then providing the assist for the winner six minutes later after dancing past the opposition defence.

Thailand dominated the Indonesian defence from the onset of the game and were deservedly ahead by the sixth minute thanks to some lackadaisical defending from Bagas Nugroho. Bagas failed to deal with a Thailand cross from the right and had to resort to fouling Sittichok Paso inside the box conceding a penalty.

Saringkan Promsupa on penalty duties made no mistakes from the spot as he slotted it past Indonesian goalkeeper Satria Tama Hardiyanto to give the young Changsuek an early lead in the tournament opener.

Sittichok was proving too hot to handle for the Garuda Muda as the Thai attacker hopped and skipped past one Indonesian defender after another and delivered a cross from the byline which was turned in for Thailand’s second by Ekanit Panya with the clock ticking only 12 minutes.

Indra Sjafri’s boys had to wait until after the hour-mark to produce something solid out of the game when Hanif Abdurrauf header from a corner kick was scooped up by Thai custodian Korraphat Nareechan.

And the Indonesians finally found a lifeline just before the half-time break when Witan Sulaeman got hold off a ball launched forward and finished past Korraphat to halve the deficit in the 42nd minute.

Indonesia U-23 coach rang the changes at the interval bringing on Rachmat Irianto, Nurhidayat Haris and Sani Fauzi to replace Luthfi Baharsyah, goalscorer Abdurrauf and Bagas, who conceded that penalty in the fifth minute.

The substitutions seem to have worked for the Indonesians as they came out strongly in the second half and went close to scoring through Rizky Febrianto and Feby Eka Putra in the first five minutes after restart.

An improved Indonesia failed to find that equaliser despite creating more chances in the second half getting closest in the injury time when Yakob Sayuri misfired with the goal at his mercy.

Thailand progressed to the final of the Merlion Cup where they will face the winners of the Singapore versus Philippines game while Indra’s boys will have a third-place play-off to look forward to on June 9.

You can follow the action from Singapore U-23 vs Philippines U-23 LIVE on our Matchday Blog here!