Chanathip Songkrasin apologises for trolling Doan Van Hau for getting slapped during King’s Cup match

Chanathip appeared to troll Vietnamese player Doan Van Hau on social media after he was slapped during his team’s King’s Cup 2019 semifinal match against Thailand, but ended up apologising for his comment.

Chanathip made a post on Facebook that read ‘Hit on the head. Haha’, appearing to direct a shot at Vietnamese player Doan Van Hau after he was slapped by Thitiphan during the King’s Cup match against Thailand.

The comment naturally evoked a strong reaction on social media from Vietnamese fans.

However, the Thai superstar seems to have deleted the post and instead put out a lengthy conciliatory message to Doan Van Hau and the Vietnamese fans, apologising for his remarks and advocating togetherness in growing ASEAN football.

In a classy touch, Chanathip put out the message in Vietnamese.

Gửi đến Đội tuyển Việt Nam và tất cả Cổ động viên Việt Nam, Đầu tiên, tôi muốn gửi lời xin lỗi đến cầu thủ Đoàn Văn… Posted by Chanathip Jay Songkrasin on Friday, June 7, 2019

The translation of the message reads as follows: