LIVE: Merlion Cup 2019 – Singapore U-23 vs Philippines U-23

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the second live game of the Merlion Cup 2019 tournament, as Singapore U-23s take on Philippines U-23s at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The first game of the day is between Thailand U-23 and Indonesia U-23, and rest assured, these two teams will be keeping a close eye on that one before they head onto the pitch for a key clash between each other.

The Merlion Cup 2019 tournament is hosted by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), so it is only fitting that the beautiful Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore play host to this monumental clash.

Singapore are hosts, and are coached by the legendary Fandi Ahmad, so they will be undoubtedly keen to put on a show against the Philippines U-23 side, who aren’t one of the teams fancied to win this competition.

Regardless, this will be a game to watch out for, and you can follow all the action from this vital game right here via our FOX Sports Asia live blog.

The match between Singapore U-23s and Philippines U-23s will take place on June 7, and kicks-off at 7:30 PM HKT. Make sure you tune in for the clash as our live blog will have all the action for you.