King’s Cup 2019: Vietnam footballers receive 500 million VND bonus for defeating arch-rivals Thailand

Vietnam national team footballers have been handed a bonus of 500 million VND (around US$ 21,500) for defeating Thailand 1-0 in the opening match of the King’s Cup 2019.

The Golden Dragons reached the final of the 47th King’s Cup after Nguyen Anh Duc scored the only goal of the game in the fifth minute of the second-half added time condemning hosts Thailand to a defeat in the process.

The 1-0 win was only Vietnam’s third victory over the War Elephants in 22 meetings since December 1995.

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions will now face Curacao in the final on Saturday while Thailand settle for a third-place play-off against India, who had lost to Curacao 3-1 in their opening fixture.

And it is now being reported in Vietnamese media that the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have decided to reward the team for the “important victory over their long-standing arch-rivals.”

According to the Vietnam News Agency, VFF president Le Khanh Hai congratulated the team and said that the bonus was designed to encourage national team head coach Park Hang-seo and his players ahead of the final.

Vietnam had reached the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 earlier this year and defeating Curacao to lift the King’s Cup will be a boost for the nation as they prepare to begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers in September 2019.

(Photo courtesy: Vietnam Football Federation)