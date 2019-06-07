Thailand star Chanathip trolls Vietnam player on social media; Vietnam fans fuming

Chanathip appeared to troll Vietnam’s Doan Van Hau on social media after he was slapped by fellow Thai star Thitiphan – and it sent the Vietnamese fans into a tizzy!

Chanathip wasn’t involved in the match and was helpless to prevent his side from losing 1-0 to Vietnam in the King’s Cup second semifinal.

However, the match was anything but a straightforward affair with incessant fouling and controversial calls – including a Thailand goal chalked off for a foul when there appeared to be none on closer examination.

Chanathip posted a status on his Facebook page that appeared to mock Doan Van Hau for getting slapped on the face during the match in an incident that the referee didn’t notice.

The Vietnamese players were involved in a heated debate with a group of Thai players following Supachok’s attack on Vietnam’s Do Duy Manh, when Van Hau was slapped.

Naturally, the Vietnamese fans didn’t take well to Chanathip’s jibe and replied in kind.

The match was eventually decided when the Thailand ‘keeper made an absolute gaffe while attempting to palm out a header at the far post and invited the ball to bobble over the line deep into injury time.

Vietnam snatched a 1-0 win and move on to the finals to face Curacao while Thailand get an opportunity to avenge their loss against India in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 when they face them in the 3rd/4th placing match.