King’s Cup 2019: Thailand vs India live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Hosts Thailand will look to finish on a high when they face India in a third-place play-off match in the King’s Cup 2019 at the Chang Arena in Buriram, Thailand on Saturday.

The War Elephants had suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Southeast Asian champions Vietnam in their opening match of the 47th King’s Cup, the annual tournament Football Association of Thailand hosts, after Nguyen Anh Duc headed in the winner in the fifth minute of second half injury time.

Meanwhile, India, in their first match under the management of former Croatia national team coach Igor Stimac, went down to Curacao 3-1. A disastrous first half saw them conceded three goal against the Caribbean side, but Stimac sprang changes at half-time as India displayed an improved performance during the second period.

Both the teams will now look to gain a win in the FIFA-approved international fixture in a bid to improve their FIFA World Rankings ahead of the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers scheduled to begin in September 2019.

When to watch?

The King’s Cup 2019 third-place play-off between India and Thailand will take place on June 8, 2019 and kicks-off at 4:30 PM HKT (2 PM Indian Standard Time).

The Chang Arena in Buriram will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Football fans in Thailand can catch all the action from King’s Cup 2019 LIVE on the Thairath TV.

India’s matches in the King’s Cup 2019 will be broadcast on Star Sports 3 as well as streamed LIVE on Hotstar.

VTC Digital Television, under the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), have the rights to telecast the competition in Vietnam and will show the games on VTC3, VOV 1 and VOV2.

You can also follow the matches from King’s Cup LIVE on FOX Sports Asia’s Matchday Blogs