LIVE: Merlion Cup 2019 – Thailand U-23 vs Indonesia U-23

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the Merlion Cup 2019, where our first live game of the day features Thailand U-23 taking on Indonesia U-23 in a key clash.

The opening game of the Merlion Cup 2019 tournament promises to be an exciting clash between two ASEAN heavyweights who know all there is to know about each other before the referee’s whistle blows to begin the game.

This game is specially big for Thailand U-23 Coach Alexandre Gama, who is set to leave the national team in favour of a move to Thai League side Muangthong United, so a win would be the best possible way to bid adieu to Thailand’s stars of tomorrow.

As for Indonesia, they come in with a reputation to behold, as they are the current defending AFF U-22 Champions, and are expected to put up a fight against a tough Thai unit.

The Merlion Cup 2019 tournament is hosted by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), so it is only fitting that the beautiful Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore play host to this monumental opening clash of the campaign.

The match between the Thailand U-23s and Indonesia U-23s will take place on June 7, and kicks-off at 4:30 PM HKT. You can follow all the action right here via our FOX Sports Asia Live Blog.