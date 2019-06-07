Merlion Cup 2019: Singapore vs Philippines live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Hosts Singapore U-23 national team will face Philippines U-23s in the second match of opening day of the Merlion Cup 2019 organised by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Friday.

The Singapore U-23 squad coached by legend Fandi Ahmad will be hoping to put on a good show against Philippines who are being considered as the weakest side in the four-team tournament this year.

The Merlion Cup which was first played in 1982 has been rebooted by the FAS this season and will also feature the U-23 national teams of Thailand coached by Alexandre Gama and ASEAN U-22 champions Indonesia coached by Indra Sjafri who will face off in the opening match of the tournament.

The maiden tournament in 1982 was won by Australia with Korea Republic B side finishing second. The tournament continued as an annual event till 1986 with Australia, Iraq, Yugoslavia Amateur and China PR winning the titles from 1983 to 1986.Korea Republic once again won the cup in 1992 while Premier League outfit Liverpool and the hosts fought for the trophy in 2009 in a one-off match.

When to watch?

The match between Singapore U-23s and Philippines U-23s will take place on June 7, and kicks-off at 7:30 PM HKT.

The Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The tickets are priced at SG$10 for the grandstand and SG$ 6 for the gallery.

You can also follow all the action from the Merlion Cup 2019 between Singapore and Philippines at FOX Sports Asia with our Matchday Blogs.