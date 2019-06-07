Merlion Cup 2019: Thailand vs Indonesia live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Thailand U-23 national team will face Indonesia U-23s in the opening match of the Merlion Cup 2019 organised by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Friday.

The tournament will prove to be important for Thailand U-23 head coach Alexandre Gama as this is looking likely to be his final assignment with this squad as he has been linked with a move to Thai League giants Muangthong United while Indonesia will have to pride to defend as they are the current AFF U-22 Championship winners.

The Merlion Cup which was first played in 1982 has been rebooted by the FAS this season and will also feature the U-23 national teams of hosts Singapore and Philippines who will face off in the second match of the opening day.

The maiden tournament in 1982 was won by Australia with Korea Republic B side finishing second. The tournament continued as an annual event till 1986 with Australia, Iraq, Yugoslavia Amateur and China PR winning the titles from 1983 to 1986.Korea Republic once again won the cup in 1992 while Premier League outfit Liverpool and Singapore fought for the trophy in 2009 in a one-off match.

When to watch?

The match between Thailand U-23s and Indonesia U-23s will take place on June 7, and kicks-off at 4:30 PM HKT.

The Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The tickets are priced at SG$10 for the grandstand and SG$ 6 for the gallery.

You can also follow all the action from the Merlion Cup 2019 between Thailand and Indonesia at FOX Sports Asia with our Matchday Blogs.