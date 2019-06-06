King’s Cup 2019: Thailand fans cry foul on social media after disallowed goal in 1-0 defeat to Vietnam

Fans of Thailand national team took to the social media to express their discontent after a goal was disallowed during their King’s Cup 2019 clash against Vietnam on Wednesday.

Vietnam eventually defeated hosts Thailand 1-0, courtesy of a stoppage time winner from Nguyen Anh Duc, and booked a spot in the final of the 47th King’s Cup where they will face Curacao who defeated India 3-1 in the other game.

And the turn of events did not amuse the Changsuek fans who took to Twitter and Facebook to protest the referee’s decision.

The incident in question happed in the 70th minute of the game when the score was still goalless. Theerathon Bunmathan played in a dangerous free kick into the box from wide right which went all the way into the back of the net taking a slight deflection on its way.

Thailand fans had began their celebration after seeing their team take he lead, but the referee decided to pull the game back and disallow the goal after deeming that Adisorn Promrak had brought down Nguyen Anh Duc inside the box in the commotion during the free kick.

The decision left several Thai fans red-faced especially after Vietnam found the winner with almost the final touch of the game.

A disallowed goal for Thailand as a beautiful free kick was swung in however a foul on the entry caused the referee to disallow the goal. The stalemate continues on. — ansh2024 (@ansh2024) June 5, 2019

Some of the social media users pointed out that the goal should not have been disallowed as they thought it was Anh Duc who threw himself to the floor.

However Vietnam fans were quick to disagree.

What do you guys think about the incident? Should the goal have stayed? Or was it the right decision from the match official?