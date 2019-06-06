Vietnam rise while Thailand drop two places in FIFA World Rankings after opening day of King’s Cup 2019

Vietnam striker Nguyen Anh Duc’s stoppage time winner against Thailand did not just put the Golden Dragons into the final of the King’s Cup 2019, but is also set to have some implications in the FIFA World Rankings.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round set to begin in three months’ time, the ups and downs in the FIFA rankings will have important consequences to the seedings the countries will receive in their qualification campaigns.

King’s Cup

🇹🇭 Thailand 0-1 Vietnam 🇻🇳 FIFA rankings points after match :

🇹🇭 1169.35 (- 4.49)

🇻🇳 1231.51 (+ 4.49) Rankings after match :

🇹🇭 116 (- 2)

🇻🇳 97 (+ 1)#THAVIE #KingsCup #KingsCup2019 — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) June 6, 2019

As it is, FootyRankings have estimated that the win will benefit Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam while it is not a very good reading for hosts Thailand.

According to the rankings calculator, Vietnam having gained 4.49 points with the win in the international fixture will move one place up in the world rankings to 97th while Thailand will drop two places to 116th when the rankings are published next.

Meanwhile, India’s 3-1 defeat to Curacao will not have as significant an impact on their rankings at the moment with both teams maintaining their positions. India are 101st in the world while Curacao sit 82nd.

🇨🇼 Curacao 3-1 India 🇮🇳 FIFA rankings points after match :

🇨🇼 1300.21 (+ 4.27)

🇮🇳 1214.65 (- 4.27) Rankings after match :

🇨🇼 82

🇮🇳 101#CUWIND #KingsCup #KingsCup2019 — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) June 6, 2019

However, this could all change based on the results of June 8 when India face Thailand in the third-place play-off while AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions Vietnam play Curacao in the final with the chance to lift the 47th King’s Cup.

(Photo courtesy: Football Association of Thailand)