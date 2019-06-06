King’s Cup 2019: Top 5 most-capped players for India national team

Sunil Chhetri became the most-capped international player for India when he took the field against Curacao in the opening match of the King’s Cup 2019 on Thursday.

It was just yet another episode in a long line of achievements for India’s inspiration captain and their all-time leading goalscorer in international football. But who are the Indian stars who are behind captain Chhetri when it comes to most representations for Team India?

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the five most-capped Indian footballers in international football…

5) Climax Lawrence – 72 international caps

Climax Lawerence was one of the key players for India during their resurgence in the international scene under Englishman Bob Houghton. The central midfielder was a key cog in India’s 2007 and 2009 Nehru Cup triumphs as well as the AFC Challenge Cup win in 2008 — his most famous moment perhaps being the winner against Afghanistan in the group stages of the 2008 Challenge Cup. Lawrence also captained India during their 2006 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign and in their SAFF Championship victory in 2011. At the club level, his best days came at Dempo SC where he won two National Football League titles and three I-League titles as well as the 2006 Federation Cup during his eight-year stay at the Goan club. The midfielder announced his international retirement following the AFC Asian Cup 2011 and his 76 caps takes him to the fifth spot among all-time capped players for the Indian national team.

4) Shabbir Ali – 76 international caps

Before IM Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri, Shabbir Ali was the man India turned to for goals during the 1970s and 80s. The man from Hyderabad scored goals for fun at the international and domestic levels and first broke into the scene when he helped India lift the Asian Youth Championship title in Bangkok (along with IR Iran) in 1974. Ali was supposed to be part of India’s maiden appearance in the King’s Cup in 1977. However, he did not make the travelling squad to Thailand after his club Tata Sports Club did not release the striker. However, he later went onto captain India at various international tournaments including the King’s Cup, the Merdeka Tournament in Malaysia and Nehru Cup. He won 76 caps for India making him fourth in the list of most-capped Indian internationals.

3) IM Vijayan – 88 international caps

Perhaps the most talented footballer to be ever produced by India, IM Vijayan’s is a rags-to-riches story which began as a soft drinks seller during football matches his hometown of Thrissur in Kerala. Vijayan began his career at Kerala Police and went onto represent some of the biggest clubs in India — Mohun Bagan, JCT Mills Phagwara, FC Kochin and East Bengal. He also amassed 88 international caps for the national team and captained them between 2000 and 2004. The striker also netted one of the fastest goals in international football when he found the back of the net in 12 seconds against Bhutan in 1999. Viajyan formed a deadly partnership with Bhutia towards the end of his career before retiring after the 2003 Afro-Asian Games.

2) Bhaichung Bhutia – 107 international caps

Bhaichung Bhutia became the modern face of Indian football in an international career spanning 16 years. Bhutia became only the second Indian footballer to play professional football in Europe when he signed for English club Bury FC in 1999 and made 37 appearances for the club until his return to India in 2001. Bhutia also had a brief loan spell at Malaysian club Perak FA in 2007. Bhutia won two Nehru Cups (2007 and 2009), three SAFF Championships (1997, 1999 and 2005) and an AFC Challenge Cup (2008) with the national team. He retired in 2011 after making 107 international appearances for India as the most-capped Indian footballer back then by a comfortable margin.

1) Sunil Chhetri – 108 international caps

Sunil Chhetri has successfully managed to fill the void left by Bhutia’s retirement and how! He is the all-time leading goalscorer for his country with 68 goals and also the second active leading goalscorer in international football only behind Cristiano Ronaldo and ahead of Lionel Messi! Chhetri has been part of three Nehru Cup, two SAFF Championship and one AFC Challenge Cup wins for the Blue Tigers and has been named Indian Footballer of the Year a record five times in his career so far. At 34, he is still going strong and led India’s charge at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup earlier this year in what was his second appearance at the continental showpiece. At the club level, Chhetri has been part of the highly successful Bengaluru FC set up and helped them reach the final of the AFC Cup 2016. The diminutive attacker overtook Bhutia as the most-capped player in India’s history on Wednesday and it looks like he could add a handful of matches more to the tally of 108 before he decided to hang his boots.