Ronaldo, Luis Figo and Roberto Carlos among stars who will feature in all-star charity match organised by JDT

Ronaldo, Luis Figo and Roberto Carlos are among a string of world-famous names who will attend an all-star charity match organised by Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) to be held this month.

The charity match will be held at the Malaysia Super League champions’ home ground of Larkin Stadium on June 30 and will feature Brazil World Cup winners Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos, Portuguese maestro Luis Figo, former Arsenal star Robert Pires, Inter Milan legend Marco Materazzi and former Argentine attacker Claudio Caniggia among others.

The announcement was made by JDT owner and Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Idris via the social media handles of the Southern Tigers. The earnings from the game will go to philanthropic organisations supporting women’s aid and cancer support.

“An All-Star Charity Match between Rest of the World XI vs JDT Selection will take place at Larkin on 30 June 2019. Renowned ex-footballers including the likes of Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, Claudio Caniggia, Marco Materazzi and Robert Pires will feature,” he said in the statement.

“Proceeds will be donated to the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation, National Cancer Society of Malaysia and the Women’s Aid Organisation. Fans session for autographs and photo opportunities will be held too,” the JDT owner added.

“Further details including ticketing will be announced on JOHOR Southern Tigers’ official social media pages,” it said.