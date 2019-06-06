Reality check: What does India’s defeat to Curacao tell us about new coach Igor Stimac?

Igor Stimac took over from Stephen Constantine as India coach with heightened expectations surrounding his appointment. The 3-1 loss to Curacao in the King’s Cup 2019 match, however, reminded us of the bleak reality.

India were never really expected to come out of the blocks flying, playing swashbuckling attacking football in their first match under new coach Igor Stimac.

After 4 years spent playing the turgid style of football advocated by Stephen Constantine, it was always going to take time for Stimac to implement his philosophy with the team.

But what exactly was that philosophy? Was he an intense counter-presser like Jurgen Klopp? Did he preach a possession-based, attack-minded approach like Pep Guardiola? Or would he, like Stephen Constantine, feel that he couldn’t afford to be adventurous given the middling talent at his disposal?

His philosophy

As it would turn out, Stimac has a history of employing an unorthodox, skewed formation with his teams.

When he managed the Croatian national team, replete with talented players like Luka Modrid, Ivan Rakitic, Mario Mandzukic and others, he employed a slanted formation that saw Rakitic – a centre midfielder – deployed on the left and Modric often times having to man the middle of the park on his own.

Needless to say, it wasn’t a tactical profile that brought him great success.

The theme that one can carry forward from his managerial stint at his home country, however, is that he isn’t afraid to experiment tactically; which also leaves his sides vulnerable to getting carved open by well-drilled opposition – as Curacao did to them today.

However, it’s simply far too early to throw in the towel on Stimac. We need to wait a considerable period of time to see if this Indian team adopts a distinctly different style of play under him – if only to analyze its strengths and weaknesses.

Growing pains

In fact, it seems like Stimac himself is searching for his best eleven, despite having displayed impressive knowledge about the Indian football setup in order the land the job.

He rang in changes after his team were outclassed by Curacao in the first half, bringing in Amarjit Singh Kiyam and Raynier Fernandes to introduce a greater measure of control in midfield. And it certainly paid dividends as India looked a markedly better outfit in the second 45.

“After we changed a few things, we started playing better. We were controlling much better the possession of the ball, especially closing the midfield down for the dangerous passes.

“I think we had five-six situations in the second half where we could have scored the second goal,” he said after the match.

But while the positives were apparent to see even in a losing cause, the one major sticking point in Indian football was laid bare yet again. Sometimes, the gap in quality between the Indian football team and some of its contemporaries is just too far to bridge.

And that is, essentially, the task that lies ahead of Igor Stimac.

The task that lies ahead

Floundering in his first match in charge is understandable, but it serves as a reminder of the magnitude of the climb he has to undertake in the job.

“There is a long way for us to keep learning. The learning process will be long. I am very proud of what we have shown. Especialy in the second half.

“It was positive. Another positive was that we never surrendered. We kept on playing,” he noted.

While the start wasn’t ideal, at least Stimac’s thoughts on the match seem to be cognizant of where his team stands. And yet, there were glimpses of intent and attacking football that espouse promise for the future.

It would be a positive for Indian football if he never surrenders on that too.