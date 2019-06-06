WATCH: Vietnam players celebrate with fans after defeating Thailand to reach the King’s Cup 2019 final

Vietnam recorded a memorable 1-0 win over hosts Thailand at the Chang Arena in Buriram on Wednesday to reach the final of the King’s Cup 2019.

The Golden Dragons reached the final thanks to a stoppage time winner from veteran striker Nguyen Anh Duc who headed in a corner to break the hearts of thousands of Thailand supporters who had gathered in Buriram.

Vietnam will now face Curacao who defeated India 3-1 in the other match of the day.

Among the majority of Thai supporters, there was also a section of Vietnamese fans in the home ground of Thai League champions Buriram United. And Park Hang-seo and his players did not forget to acknowledge them after the game.

Vietnam players and head coach thanked their jubilant supporters after the game and carried out what is now popularly known as the Viking clap.

Vietnam will be hoping that more such celebrations ensue after the final against Curacao come Saturday.