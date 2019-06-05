Suphanat Mueanta makes history as youngest-ever Thailand international

Thailand may have lost 1-0 to Vietnam in the semi-finals of King’s Cup 2019 on Wednesday, but there was at least one positive to emerge as Suphanat Mueanta made history.

At the Chang Arena where he usually plays his club football for Buriram United, Suphanat came off the bench for Supachai Jaided in the 85th minute and – in doing so – became the youngest player to ever represent the Thailand senior national team at the age of 16 years, ten months and three days.

This also means that he broke the previous record by a significant margin, set by current Buriram team-mate Narubadin Weerawatnodom, who won his first cap back in January 2013 – also in the King’s Cup – in a 3-1 loss to Finland at 18 years, six months and 11 days.

While both Thailand and Buriram have not exactly had the best of times recently, 2019 is proving to be quite the year for Suphanat.

Just two months ago, the prodigious attacker became the youngest player to ever score in the AFC Champions League – the premier club competition in Asian football – when he netted in a 3-1 loss to Beijing Guoan.

The list of accolades continues to grow for Suphanat having also been the youngest-ever scorer in Thai League 1 when he was still 15, while he remarkably competed at both the AFC U-16 and AFC U-19 Championships last year, taking on opponents up to three years older than him in the latter.

Photo credit: Football Association of Thailand