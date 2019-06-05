Social media reacts as Thailand goalkeeper’s late error gifts Vietnam King’s Cup 2019 win

Thailand and Vietnam squared off in an closely fought encounter though it took until the last minute of injury time for the first goal to be scored – through a goalkeeper error.

It was the hosts Thailand who edged out the game in terms of chances but the score remained resolutely deadlocked until the last minute of play, when a header from a corner was comically palmed into his own net by Kawin Thamsatchanan.

The ball whipped in was met by a strong header from Nguyan Anh Duc at the far post and the Thai ‘keeper actually did well to get a hand to it.

Unfortunately for him, it wasn’t a strong enough parry as the ball ballooned over his head, landed on the goal line and bounced into the net.

The defender on the line getting tangled up with Thamsatchanan didn’t help matters either as it prevented both of them from getting to the ball and stopping Vietnam from stealing a last gasp winner.

Naturally, social media wasn’t too happy with the ‘keeper’s costly error, though there was quite a bit of support for him too.