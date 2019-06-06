Vietnam fans fume on social media after vicious fouling by Thailand in King’s Cup 2019 match

After an extremely rough match against Thailand, Vietnam are through to the final of King’s Cup 2019. Nguyen Anh Duc netted in the 94th minute to hand them a closely-fought 1-0 win on Wednesday.

Both teams were equally adept in creating scoring chances. Hosts Thailand began the game by coming close to scoring on numerous occasions before Vietnam slowly started gaining momentum later on in the first half. In the 70th minute, hosts Thailand finally looked like they had broken the deadlock when Theerathon’s freekick found the target, only for the referee to call play back and disallow the goal for a foul by one of his teammates.

Finally, in the fourth and final minute of injury time, Vietnam scored to win the contest. Anh Duc headed Luong Xuan Truong’s corner straight at Thailand goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan but the ‘keeper could not hold on to the save as the ball bounced off him and into the back of the net.

Meanwhile, social media was rife with comments on how Thailand players resorted to violence to try and win the game. A lot of fouls were called and numerous yellow cards were issued by the referee, but no red cards were handed.

Check out some of the comments below:

On a particular occasion, Thailand’s star player Thitiphan even appeared to slap Vietnam’s Doan Van Hau after the latter questioned Thitiphan’s teammate Supachok’s attack on Vietnam’s Do Duy Manh. The referee failed to take note of the incident which could otherwise have been deemed a potential red-card offence.

Meanwhile, with the win, Vietnam will now meet Curacao in Saturday’s final while the Thais have to settle for a third-place playoff against India.