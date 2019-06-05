India captain Sunil Chhetri equals World Cup Golden Boot winner’s international scoring record

Sunil Chhetri’s penalty for India against Curacao wasn’t enough to propel them to a victory in the King’s Cup – but he did reach a personal milestone with the goal.

Chhetri scored a well taken penalty in around the half our mark to give India a glimmer of hope after Curacao took an early 2-0 lead.

However, it wouldn’t prove to be enough as they ended up losing the match 3-1 in Igor Stimac’s first game in charge.

Personally for Chhetri though, the goal – his 68th – allowed him to scale the personal milestone of equalling German legend Gerd Muller’s international record.

He also tied Premier League and Tottenham legend Robbie Keane’s numbers with the strike.

It is yet another feather on Chhetri’s cap, especially considering that he is currently the second highest active international scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo, that he equalled the goal numbers of Muller – a former World Cup Golden Boot winner.

Muller struck 10 goals in 7 games in the 1970 Mexico World Cup for West Germany and is considered to be one of the greatest goal getters of all times, with 68 goals in 62 international appearances and an astounding 508 strikes in 565 club appearances.

Chhetri managed to scale the milestone in his 108th match.