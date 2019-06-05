King’s Cup 2019: 5 talking points as returning Anh Duc sends Vietnam to the final at the expense of Thailand

A late, late header from Nguyen Anh Duc helped Vietnam overcome hosts Thailand 1-0 and reach the final of the King’s Cup 2019 at the Chang Arena in Buriram on Wednesday.

The match was seemingly heading for the tiebreaker when Anh Duc turned an header from a corner kick towards the goal. Thailand custodian Kawin Thamsatchanan could not get enough on the effort as he watched the ball land in the back of the net in the fifth minute of the second half added time.

As Vietnam set up a final against Curacao to challenge for the 47th King’s Cup, we at FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the five main talking points from the all-ASEAN clash.

1) Comeback men of Vietnam

The 47th King’s Cup sees the return of a string of forgotten names to the Vietnam national team. This list includes veteran striker Nguyen Anh Duc who had not featured in January’s Asian Cup after retiring from the game following the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 win last year. However, the 33-year-old Becamex Binh Duong star has returned to Park’s squad for the annual tournament and will also be expected to play a key role in the Golden Dragons’ 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign which starts in September (More on him later!). Another name returning to the side is Nguyen Tuan Anh who started in the Vietnam midfield for the first time since picking up an injury back in 2016! The South Korean tactician also kept his faith Que Ngoc Hai at the centre of the three-man defence despite the defender missing most of the V.League season so far after serving a prolonged suspension for a reckless tackle. One name that was conspicuous by its absence was that of Nguyen Cong Phuong — the striker who just recently returned from an underwhelming loan stint at K League club Incheon United.

2) Supachai goes closest in tight first half

Though Vietnam created the more number of chances in the first half, it was Thailand who went the closest to scoring as Supachai Jaided hit the woodwork in the 17th minute. The Buriram United forward did well to bring a ball launched forward under his control and fire under pressure — the effort beat Dang Van Lam in Vietnam’s goal but not the upright. However, the best player on the field in the first half was Thitipan Puangchan. The 25-year-old Oita Trinita midfielder was inches away from giving Thailand the lead four minutes later and was a presence all over the pitch in attack and breaking down play. However, it all remained cagey and goalless as the players headed for the half time break.

3) Vietnam get better of Thailand in first meeting in four years!



The last time these two side met was back in October 2015 in the second round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Vietnam lost both the matches against the Thais — 0-1 at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok and 0-3 at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi — as their World Cup hopes crashed. However, a lot has changed in Vietnamese football in the last four years and the results was indeed a reflection of that as a later winner from Anh Duc gave the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 the win. Anh Duc made a memorable return to the national team as he fought till the dying minute to get his head onto a corner kick at the far post that went in thanks to some generosity from Thai custodian Kawin.

4) Teerasil’s wait goes on, but Suphanat creates history



The centurion club has evaded Thailand’s veteran striker Teerasil Dangda once again as the Muangthong United man stayed on the bench watching his team lose to regional rivals Vietnam. Teerasil had missed Thailand’s China Cup 2019 matches against China PR and Uruguay in March due to injuries while coach Sirisak Yodyardthai seems to have decided not to risk the 30-year-old against Vietnam as he was recovering from another injury. It means that Teerasil’s six-month wait will go on for another two more days when Thailand face India in the third-place play-off. However, history was nonetheless created at the Chang Arena by 16-year-old Suphanat Mueanta. The Buriram United man became the youngest-ever Thailand senior international when he came on as a substitute in the 85th minute at the age of 16 years 10 months and 3 days! A day to remember for the young attacker!

5) Can the ASEAN champions get the better of Curacao in the final?

⚽#CardiffCity‘s Leandro Bacuna has just netted for Curaçao against India. This King’s Cup match is now half-time, with Curaçao leading 3-1.#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/AnYkjwoQXL — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) June 5, 2019

They are undisputedly the best national team in ASEAN at the moment, but can they now go on and dominate a side from the Caribbeans? We will have the answer for that question when Vietnam face Curacao in the final of the King’s Cup 2019 on June 8. Curacao looked the team to beat at this year’s tournament as they brushed aside India 3-1 in the other game of the day and Vietnam will have their work cut out against the world’s 82nd-ranked national team that feature the likes of Everton star Cuco Martina and Cardiff City FC’s Leandro Bacuna. Either way, it promises to be an exciting 90 minutes of action for football fans come Saturday.

(Photos courtesy: Football Association of Thailand)