King’s Cup 2019: Sunil Chhetri nets in record game but Curacao too strong for India

Sunil Chhetri marked his record 108th cap with a goal on Wednesday but it was ultimately not to be for India as they were beaten 3-1 by Curacao in the King’s Cup 2019 semi-finals.

It was Curacao who opened the scoring at the Chang Arena in Buriram after 15 minutes with after they patiently worked the ball out right to Gevaro Nepomuceno, whose low cross was met by Roly Bonevacia with a fine first-time finish in off the foot of the post.

Just two minutes later, the Caribbean outfit were allowed to double their advantage far too easily as Elson Hooi beat the offside trap to race through down the left, where he poked the ball post the onrushing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu before keeping his composure to fire home from a narrow angle.

But, on the half-hour mark, the Blue Tigers were handed a lifeline after Jurich Carolina was penalised for a high challenge on Sahal Abdul Samad inside the area.

In the game which saw him surpass the legendary Baichung Bhutia’s tally of 107 caps to become India’s all-time leading appearance maker, Chhetri made no mistake in squeezing his penalty beyond Eloy Room’s despairing dive to mark the milestone with a goal.

Just when it looked like India were back in the contest, Curacao restored their two-goal cushion in the 33rd minute when Leandro Bacuna was released by a lovely flick from Jafar Arias and steadied before dispatching a clinical effort past Gurpreet.

To their credit, India did make a concerted effort to get back into the contest in the second half and did create their fair share of chances.

Nonetheless, Curacao never looked close to relinquishing their control on proceedings and played out the remainder of the match for the win which sees them advance to Saturday’s final, where they will meet either hosts Thailand or Vietnam.

CURACAO: Eloy Room, Jurien Gaari (Shanon Carmelia 82’), Darryl Lachman, Cuco Martina, Jurich Carolina, Michael Maria, Leandro Bacuna (Shermaine Martina 78’), Roly Bonevacia, Gevaro Nepomuceno, Elson Hooi, Jafar Arias (Gino van Kessel 69’).

INDIA: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Pronay Halder (Raynier Fernandes 46’), Brandon Fernandes (Michael Soosairaj 67’), Udanta Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallanzuala Chhangte (Amarjit Singh Kiyam 46’), Sunil Chhetri.

Photo credit: AIFF