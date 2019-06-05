King’s Cup 2019: 5 talking points as Igor Stimac’s new India go down 3-1 to Curacao in opener

Igor Stimac did not have the greatest of starts to his career as the India national team head coach as the Blue Tigers went down 3-1 to Curacao in the opening match of the King’s Cup 2019!

India were played around by a superior Curacao in the first period going down 3-1, but the South Asians produced a much-improved display in the second half which will give some motivation for Stimac ahead of the third-place play-off on June 8.

So, here are the five main talking points from the Croatian’s debut as India head coach…

1) Chhetri back as captain and back in history books

A place in the history books is nothing new for India’s inspiration captain Sunil Chhetri and on Wednesday, the 34-year-old once again wrote his name into history books after finding himself in the starting 11 of Stimac’s first Indian line-up. Chhetri captained the squad taking back the armband from Pronay Halder who had skipper India against Bahrain in the final group match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 back in January and also became the most-capped Indian international of all time. The Bengaluru FC striker overtook another Indian legend Bhaichung Bhutia to win his 108th cap for the Blue Tigers. And taking into account he is still going strong, there’s plenty more to come!

2) TWO easy for Curacao!

India’s hopes of making a winning start under Stimac came crashing down under 20 minutes as Curacao launched into a two-goal lead against a hapless India who failed to settle in early. Rolieny Bonevacia was the first to break through the Indian defence and it is safe to say he did not break much sweat to do so. Another two minutes had barely passed before the 82nd-ranked Curacao found their second throwing India’s game plan out of the window. This time it was Elsan Hooi who ran into acres of space, rounded the Indian goalkeeper and finished from a tight angle to make it 2-0.

3) India gets a lifeline, but Curacao wrest advantage back!

22-year-old Kerala Blasters star Sahal Abdul Samad, making his senior international debut, gave India a lifeline in the game. The Indian attacking midfielder and Jurich Carolina both went for the ball inside the box and the Blue Tigers were fortunate to be awarded a penalty. Indian captain Chhetri stepped up to take the spot kick and made no mistake to score his 68th international goal consolidating his second spot in the leading active goalscorers in international football going three goals ahead of one Lionel Messi. However, India’s hopes of a comeback only lasted two minutes as Leandro Bacuna, who made 11 appearances for Cardiff City in the Premier League last season, slotted it past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to make it 3-1!

4) Curacao on a different level

FULL TIME! The referee brings an end to the match, as Curacao progress to the Final of the #KingsCup 👑🏆! It was a game of ✌halves, but India turned up the head 🔥🔥 after the change of ends! 👏👏👏 🇨🇼 3⃣-1⃣ 🇮🇳#CUWIND #BackTheBlue #BlueTigers #IndianFootball #Sunil108 pic.twitter.com/HiliRx5ylD — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 5, 2019

Curacao need very little time to show the other teams in the 47th edition of the King’s Cup that they are on a whole different level. They are the highest ranked side in the tournament sitting at 82nd ahead of Vietnam at 98th, India at 101 and Thailand at 114. And the performance against India was worthy of their position in the FIFA World Rankings. They took the foot off the pedal in the second half cruising to a 3-1 win and warned Vietnam and Thailand that they are head and shoulders above the rest in the competition. One of two Southeast Asian sides will have their work cut out to stop Curacao from winning the trophy come Saturday.

5) Stimac will need time to succeed

The former Croatia manager promised three things before embarking on the King’s Cup campaign — faster displays, imaginative gameplay and good results. While there were signs of the first two especially in the second half, it was far from a good result for the Indians on Stimac’s debut. The 51-year-old tried various systems in his first game in charge and it is only natural that he is still zeroing in on his best combination and tactics for the national team — given that he has only worked with this group of players for under two weeks. Stimac also showed he is not afraid to give opportunities to youngsters, as evident from the introduction of India U-17 World Cupper Amarjit Kayam at half-time following which India performed better as a unit. However, the gaps that appeared in the Indian defence in the first half had already done the damage.