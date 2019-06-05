King’s Cup 2019: India captain Sunil Chhetri overtakes Bhaichung Bhutia to set all-time record

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri has returned as the captain of his national team as they face Curacao in the opening match of the King’s Cup 2019 in what is Croatian Igor Stimac’s first game in charge of Blue Tigers.

In doing so, 34-year-old Chhetri has set another record in his name as he became the player with the most international caps for India — overtaking none other than one of the greatest footballers from India Bhaichung Bhutia.

Chhetri is making his 108th appearance for India in the opener of the 47th King’s Cup overtaking Bhutia who amassed 107 international appearances from 1995 until his retirement in 2011.

IM Vijayan is the third most capped player in India’s history while Shabbir Ali and Climax Lawrence are fourth and fifth with 76 and 72 appearances respectively.

It comes as yet another milestone for the Indian captain who is also the second leading active goalscorer in international football — only behind Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo (85 goals) — with 67 goals and ahead of Argentina star Lionel Messi who has two less than Chhetri.

Chhetri is all the all-time leading goalscorer for India.

Follow Curacao vs India LIVE on our MATCHDAY BLOG here!