We are not worried about the players who withdrew – Thailand coach Sirisak ahead of King’s Cup 2019 opener

Thailand head coach Sirisak Yodyardthai has said he cannot be worried about the players who have withdrawn from Changsuek’s squad for the King’s Cup 2019.

Injury have robbed Thailand of some key names including that of Consadole Sapporo attacker Chanathip Songkrasin while influential playmaker Sanrawat Dechmitr withdrew after getting embroiled in a scandal for punching a referee during a Thai League game.

However, Sirisak, who is acting as an interim coach while the Football Association of Thailand finds a candidate to replace Milovan Rajevac who was sacked during the AFC Asian Cup 2019, isn’t sweating over their absence.

“Now we are fully prepared. Every player has an appetite to play against Vietnam,” Sirisak told the media ahead of their opener against Southeast Asian champions Vietnam at the Chang Arena in Buriram on Wednesday.

“We are not worried about the ones who withdraw from the team because the rest are also top players in Thailand. So we don’t have any problems and can carry on with the job in hand,” said the 50-year-old coach.

“Vietnam has developed a lot in the past two years, both in terms of play and performance. We will not underestimate them and must concentrate on the game because things can chance in a second in these games,” Sirisak observed.

“Personally, I am not especially under pressure from anything. I think the pressure is normal in a football game. We play at home on Wednesday and we will have our fans supporting us,” he added.

Meanwhile, Teerasil Dangda, the Thailand striker who is in line to win his 100th international cap for the War Elephants, said that it will be strange to face his club teammate Dang Van Lam who will keep Vietnam’s goal.

“I feel strange to face Van Lam because we normally are on the same side, but on Wednesday we will be in different team. We both are professional footballers, so I believe we will do what is best for our national teams,” said Teerasil of his Muangthong United teammate.

