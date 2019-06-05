King’s Cup 2019: Curacao head coach Remko Bicentini wary of India’s strikers ahead of opener

Curacao head coach Remko Bicentini pointed out one area his players should be wary of when they face India in the opening match of the King’s Cup 2019 on Wednesday — the Blue Tigers’ striking department.

Curacao, ranked 82nd in the FIFA World Rankings, are facing India who are 101st in the rankings at the Chang Arena in Buriram with the winner qualifying to face either hosts Thailand or Vietnam in the final on June 8.

And speaking ahead of the game against India, Curacao’s coach Bicentini said that India are a team that his players should be wary of. This trip here is a chance for our players to prove themselves in the team. Everybody is in their best conditions right now and we are ready to face India.” the 51-year-old said.

“India have just appointed a new coach [former Croatia manager Igor Stimac]. They are a good team with great teamwork. They also have dangerous strikers,” Bicentini talked up Curacao’s first opposition in the 47th edition of the annual tournament.

India’s striking department consists of their inspiration captain and world’s second leading active goalscorer Sunil Chhetri as well as ATK striker Balwant Singh among others while Jeje Lalpekhlua and Ashique Kuruniyan from their AFC Asian Cup 2019 squad has missed out due to injuries.

“However, the change in their manager will probably affect the team’s system as well. It could be our opportunity to use this situation in order to overcome them,” said Bicentini, who used to be a central defender at Dutch club NEC during his playing days.

Bicentini was also full of praise for hosts Thailand as well as AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions Vietnam. “With Vietnam, we are surprised by their development. We are happy to join the same tournament as the teams from ASEAN who we may face in the final of the King’s Cup,” he said.