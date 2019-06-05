LIVE: King’s Cup 2019 – Thailand vs Vietnam

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE coverage of the King’s Cup 2019. In the second match of the tournament, we have hosts Thailand facing ASEAN champions Vietnam.

Thailand, 114th in the FIFA rankings, is the lowest-ranked side in the four-team tournament. But they have traditionally performed well at the King’s Cup and this time around, they will be extra keen to make amends for their failed bid to retain the prestigious trophy for a third-time in a row last year, when they lost to Slovakia 3-2 in the finals.

Vietnam meanwhile are ranked 98th in the rankings. They have been exhibiting great form over the past few tournaments and are one of the favourites to win the trophy.

Both teams recently suffered major blows in the form of player injuries, with Thailand star Chanathip Songkrasin and Vietnam’s Tran Dinh Trong ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Despite that, both teams will be looking to begin their tournament with a win which will take them to the finals, where they will play the winner of the India-Curacao match.

The King’s Cup 2019 opener between Thailand and Vietnam will take place on June 5, 2019, and kicks-off at 8:45 PM HKT. The Chang Arena in Buriram will host to the game.

Readers can stay tuned to all the important developments in the game by following FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE BLOG, where we will be providing you with real-time updates fresh from the pitch!

Follow our LIVE BLOG right here: