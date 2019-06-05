LIVE: King’s Cup 2019 – India vs Curacao

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE coverage of the King’s Cup 2019. In the opening match of the tournament, we have India locking horns with Curacao.

It was quite recently that former Croatian international and World Cup semifinalist Igor Stimac replaced Stephen Constantine as the new head coach of India. The King’s Cup is Stimac’s first assignment as the Blue Tigers boss.

India are ranked 101 in the FIFA rankings and hence, they face a tough challenge on paper while facing 82-ranked Curacao who boast of a number of Europe-based players including Everton star Cuco Martina and Cardiff City’s Leandro Bacuna.

The game will also mark an important moment for India captain Sunil Chhetri, who is on the cusp of becoming the most-capped Indian footballer if he takes the field against Curacao.

The King’s Cup 2019 opener between India and Curacao will take place on June 5, 2019, and kicks-off at 4:30 PM HKT (2 PM Indian Standard Time). The Chang Arena in Buriram will play host to the game.

Readers can stay tuned to all the important developments in the game by following FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE BLOG, where we will be providing you with real-time updates fresh from the pitch!

Follow our LIVE BLOG right here: