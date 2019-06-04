We hope to meet hosts Thailand in the final – India head coach Igor Stimac confident ahead of King’s Cup 2019 opener

India’s newly-appointed head coach Igor Stimac has said that he hopes his side to face hosts Thailand in the final of the King’s Cup 2019 come June 8.

Stimac, former manager of Croatia, will oversee his first match in charge of India when they face Curacao in the King’s Cup opener on Wednesday. “I am just starting as a coach for India. So, I don’t want to say anything about the team much. But, I am proud to guide the team in this tournament,” he said.

“I would like to thank the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for giving me this opportunity,” the former Croatia international defender said.

India will open their campaign against a higher-ranked Curacao who boast of players like Everton’s Cuco Martina and Cardiff City’s Leandro Bacuna.

“I am aware of Curacao’s strength and playing with a strong opponent will benefit India to to learn and develop ourselves. We hope to meet hosts Thailand in the final. I have trust in my players and believe they will perform well in the game against Curacao,” Stimac said.

Stimac’s predecessor Stephen Constantine was criticised by fans and experts for his conservative style of football despite good displays in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 which included a 4-1 thrashing of the War Elephants.

The Croat was asked whether there will be a shift in philosophy for the Blue Tigers under his tutelage. “I know that many people want to see us playing attacking game like France or Spain. We can’t do that yet. But I promise you that you will see faster display, more imaginative game and good results,” the 51-year-old said.

