King’s Cup 2019: Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo reveals his old dream of playing the tournament as player

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has revealed that he had dreamt of playing in the King’s Cup as a player for Korea Republic and said it was an honour to guide Vietnam to its 47th edition.

King’s Cup is one of the oldest running international competitions in the world beginning 51 years ago in 1968 and will be contested this year by hosts Thailand, Park’s Vietnam, India and Curacao.

And the South Korean tactician has dismissed rumours that Vietnam had turned down the offer to participate in the tournament initially and suggested it is a very important competition for the Golden Dragons.

“I would like to talk about the rumour that Vietnam did not want to play King’s Cup 2019. The truth is me and my players are honoured to play. This is a tournament with dignity and is a very important competition for us,” Park told the media on the eve of their opening match against hosts Thailand.

“I had the dream of playing King’s Cup as a player. This is why I want to talk about this. I do not intend to not bring Vietnam to play here. I can assure that the rumour is false. Taking Vietnam to face Thailand in the 47th King’s Cup is really a great honour,” the Vietnam gaffer said.

The Korea Republic national team as well as other teams from the country have participated in the tournament over the last five decades, but Park’s dream of playing in it left unfulfilled until 2019 — but as a manager.

Park, the 60-year-old who guided Vietnam to the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 title last year, also spoke about Wednesday’s opponents – Thailand. “We see Thailand as one of the top teams of ASEAN and they are at a high level in Asia. We are considering it as a test and a platform to learn when we face them,” he said.

“It is a good chance for both of us to eventually meet in a serious competition after not playing against each other for long time,” said Park who will face Changsuek for the first time since taking over as Vietnam coach in 2017.

“I don’t want to talk about our opponents missing their players because we always play in our style and it doesn’t matter if Thailand are lacking any players,” he told when asked whether the absence of players like Chanathip Songkrasin will prove detrimental for the home side.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Jordan 1-1 Vietnam – Nguyen Cong Phuong (51′)

“I always tell my players that Vietnam’s displays and successes allow us to not fear anyone anymore. They are the words I use to motivate the team. When we play Japan, Korea Republic or IR Iran, I want all my players to be confident. Vietnam have our own style of play,” he said.

“I repeat Thailand are strong but what I said is to help improve my players’ confidence,” the former Gyeongnam FC boss said.