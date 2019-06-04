King’s Cup 2019: Thailand vs Vietnam live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Thailand and Vietnam will be among the teams doing battle as the King’s Cup 2019 tournament gets underway at the Chang Arena in Buriram, Thailand on Wednesday.

Four nations take part in the annual tournament with hosts Thailand facing ASEAN champions Vietnam in one of the matches of the day and India and Curacao contesting the other. Winners of the two games face off in the final slated to be on June 8 while the losers compete in a third-place play-off the same day.

When to watch?

The King’s Cup 2019 match between Thailand and Vietnam will take place on June 5, 2019 and kicks-off at 8:45 PM HKT.

The Chang Arena in Buriram will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Football fans in Thailand can catch all the action from King’s Cup 2019 LIVE on the Thairath TV.

India’s matches in the King’s Cup 2019 will be broadcast on Star Sports 3 as well as streamed LIVE on Hotstar.

VTC Digital Television, under the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), will have the rights to telecast the competition in Vietnam and will show the games on channels VTC3, VOV 1 and VOV2.

You can also follow all the matches from King’s Cup LIVE on FOX Sports Asia’s Matchday Blogs.