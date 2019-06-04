King’s Cup 2019: India vs Curacao live stream, updates, when and where to watch

India, under their new head coach Igor Stimac, will face Curacao in the opener of the 47th edition of King’s Cup 2019 at the Chang Arena in Buriram, Thailand on Wednesday.

Four nations take part in the annual tournament with hosts Thailand facing ASEAN champions Vietnam in the other match of the day. Winners of the two games face off in the final slated to June 8 while the losers compete in a third-place play-off the same day.

Stimac has replaced Stephen Constantine as the new head coach of the Blue Tigers and face a tough challenge facing Curacao who boast of a number of Europe-based players including Everton star Cuco Martina and Cardiff City’s Leandro Bacuna.

When to watch?

The King’s Cup 2019 opener between India and Curacao will take place on June 5, 2019 and kicks-off at 4:30 PM HKT (2 PM Indian Standard Time).

The Chang Arena in Buriram will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Football fans in Thailand can catch all the action from King’s Cup 2019 LIVE on the Thairath TV.

India’s matches in the King’s Cup 2019 will be broadcast on Star Sports 3 as well as streamed LIVE on Hotstar.

VTC Digital Television, under the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), have the rights to telecast the competition in Vietnam and will show the games on VTC3, VOV 1 and VOV2.

You can also follow the matches from King’s Cup LIVE on FOX Sports Asia’s Matchday Blogs.