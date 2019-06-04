It will be tough, but we are here to win! – India head coach Igor Stimac on King’s Cup 2019 opener against Curacao

India’s newly-appointed head coach Igor Stimac has reiterated that the Blue Tigers will try their best to win matches in the King’s Cup 2019 where they will face Curacao on Wednesday.

The 23-member India squad landed in Thailand the other day and conducted a training session as they prepare to face Curacao, who are ranked 82nd in the FIFA World Rankings and boasts of a number of players based in Europe.

“The weather conditions will be difficult. This being the off-season, the situation is tough. But at the same time, it is the same for everyone. We’re here to win, and do our best,” Stimac told the All India Football Federation’s official website on the team’s arrival in Buriram.

“The boys are confident, and have understood that they can improve their game with hard work on a daily basis,” Stimac said. In the other match of Wednesday, hosts Thailand will take on Vietnam at the Chang Arena in Buriram.

The winners of the two games will face off in a final on June 8 will the losers will take each other on in the third-place play-off.

“I appreciate the hard work put in by the players over the last 10 days in New Delhi. I expect them to implement their learnings from practice in the upcoming tournament,” the former Croatia national team head coach said.

India’s 23-member squad for the King’s Cup

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Pronay Halder, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Michael Soosairaj

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh

(Photo courtesy: Indian Football Team)