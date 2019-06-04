It will be a battle for dignity – Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda on facing Vietnam in King’s Cup 2019

Thailand’s veteran international Teerasil Dangda is all set to win his 100th international cap at the King’s Cup 2019, but the striker is equally motivated by the prospect of facing Vietnam after ages.

The former Sanfrecce Hiroshima man is currently on 99 appearances for the Thailand national team and will enter the centurion club if Sirisak Yodyardthai gives him the opportunity in the two matches Thailand have in the King’s Cup.

Teerasil has not had the best of seasons with Muangthong United and the 30-year-old has also struggled with an injury which had cast doubt over his participation in the annual tournament. However, the striker is currently on his way to achieving full fitness.

“I cannot wait for the opportunity to win my 100th cap. I’ve got so many flashbacks of what I’ve been through as the match is getting closer. It makes me happy though,” said Teerasil (via The Nation).

“I still feel the injury but it’s getting a lot better, maybe 80 per cent now. I finally returned to team training and things are going well,” said the forward who made his international debut back in 2007.

Taking about their opening fixture against Vietnam at the Chang Arena in Buriram on Wednesday, Teerasil acknowledged the progress the Golden Dragons have made in the recent years.

Playing Vietnam, no matter what the tournament or age of players, is never easy. I have not played Vietnam for several years but I can see they keep improving,” said Teerasil.

“But I believe Thailand have also elevated our standard as well. So I expect an entertaining game. Neither side will take a step back. It will be a battle for dignity,” he added.

(Photo courtesy: Football Association of Thailand)