There’s nothing special in facing Thailand – Vietnam star says ahead of King’s Cup 2019 meeting

Vietnam star Nguyen Van Toan has said that facing Thailand in their opening match of the King’s Cup 2019 is nothing special and just like any other game.

The Golden Dragons are facing the War Elephants in a highly-anticipated fixture at the Chang Arena in Buriram on Wednesday with both the nations vying for supremacy in Southeast Asia.

This will also be the first time that the two teams will met after Park Hang-seo began his highly-successful reign as Vietnam head coach.

However, Van Toan has said that facing traditional powerhouses Thailand with Vietnam, reigning champions of ASEAN, is nothing special.

“The team spirit is currently very good. We are confident and are waiting for the match against Thailand in the King’s Cup,” Van Toan told Vietnam’s national broadcaster VTV ahead of the tournament opener.

“[Facing Thailand] is nothing special. It is just like any other game. My form is good at the moment and I want to try to maintain it as well as play better for the team,” the 23-year-old striker said.

“Vietnam currently have two players playing in Thailand — goalkeeper Dang Van Lam and Luong Xuan Truong. Their understanding of Thai players will help us,” the HAGL FC star said.

📌 The 2016 @affsuzukicup villain! 🧤 📌 A veteran coming out of retirement! ⚽ 📌 A striker desperate for confidence boost! 🤕 Here are 5 🖐️ stars who will be looking to impress for 🇻🇳 #Vietnam at the 🏆 #KingsCup 2019. 🇹🇭 🇮🇳 🇨🇼#KingsCup2019https://t.co/e2mHqjUdyd — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) June 4, 2019

“I am quite impressed with Chanathip Songkrasin but he is unable to play in the game due to injury. I know Thailand have other good players. This will be a great game of football,” Van Toan said.