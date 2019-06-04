PHOTOS: New Singapore head coach Tatsuma Yoshida conducts his first training session with national team

Singapore national team’s newly-appointed head coach Tatsuma Yoshida conducted his first training session with his squad at the Jalan Besar Stadium the other day.

The Japanese who previously coached Japanese clubs Kashiwa Reysol, Albirex Niigata and Ventforet Kofu has reportedly signed a two-year contract with the Football Association of Singapore and will lead the team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers which begins in September.

And his first challenge comes in the form of two international friendlies against Solomon Islands and Myanmar on June 8 and 11 respectively.

The Lions started their preparations for the friendlies on June 3 and Tatsuma, along with his backroom staff, took time out to meet and greet the players before kickstarting their training. Former Singapore captain Nazri Nasir is assisting Tatsuma in the national team setup.

“We have a lot to improve on. We need confidence first. Technique is second but, first, I want the players to want the ball. I want them asking for the ball and not being scared. They need to get used to my training. The players are working hard, but I want more,” Tatsuma told the media on the sidelines of the session (via The New Paper)

The Japanese coach has named an 18-member squad for the upcoming friendlies which includes players like Johor Darul Ta’zim captain Hariss Harun and veteran striker Khairul Amri who recently made a move to Malaysia Super League’s FELDA United from Tampines Rovers.

Singapore are currently ranked 160th in the FIFA World Rankings — one place behind Southeast Asian rivals Indonesia and seven places above AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 finalists Malaysia.

Their first opponents Solomon Islands are ranked 139th in the world while Myanmar are one place below at 140th.

(Photos courtesy: Football Association of Singapore)