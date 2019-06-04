King’s Cup 2019: Hosts Thailand announce final 23-man squad for the tournament

Hosts Thailand have announced their final 23-man squad for the King’s Cup 2019 which will begin at the Chang Arena in Buriram on Wednesday.

The Changsuek are scheduled to face Southeast Asian champions Vietnam in their opening match on Wednesday while India and Curacao face each other in the other fixture.

The third-place play-off and final of the annual tournament organised by the Football Association of Thailand will be held on June 8.

Thailand head coach Sirisak Yodyardthai was handed a huge blow when attacking midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin pulled out of the squad a few days ago due to an injury.

Sirisak, who took charge during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup earlier this year, has included veteran striker Teerasil Dangda who is set to earn his 100th cap for the War Elephants while Buriram United’s 16-year-old striker Suphanat Mueanta also features.

Thailand’s 23-member squad for King’s Cup 2019

Kawin Thamsatchanan, Peerapat Notechaiya, Theerathon Bunmathan, Sarach Yooyen, Adisorn Promrak, Pansa Hemviboon, Sumanya Purisay, Thitipan Puangchan Adisak Kraisorn, Teerasil Dangda, Peeradol Chamrasamee, Picha Autra, Surachat Sareepim, Siwakorn Jakkuprasat, Tanaboon Kesarat, Tristan Do, Chatchai Budprom, Supachai Jaided, Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Suphan Thongsong, Supachok Sarachat, Suphanat Mueanta, Pawee Tanthatemee