King’s Cup 2019: Hosts Thailand go into the tournament troubled by injuries and lack of form for key players

Thailand will begin their King’s Cup 2019 campaign when they face regional rivals Vietnam in a much-anticipated tie at the Chang Arena in Buriram on Wednesday.

However, the preparations for the annual tournament haven’t gone as planned for Changsuek and their head coach Sirisak Yodyardthai with some key players reeling due to lack of fitness and form.

Vietnam have risen in stature among Southeast Asian national in recent years culminating in an AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 title and a quarterfinal berth in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 while it is safe to say Thailand’s powers have diminished in the meantime.

It all means that the King’s Cup tie between the two local rivals will carry more weight than an international friendly as the War Elephants and the Golden Dragons look to claim the bragging rights among ASEAN sides.

With added significance of the fixture, Sirisak, who replaced Milovan Rajevac as a caretaker coach during the Asian Cup, has been handed a string of challenges which he hopes to overcome in the two-match tournament.

Thailand’s problem begin in their attacking line where their strikers have misfired in the domestic league this season. Veteran striker Teerasil Dangda is one match away from winning his 100th international cap for the Changsuek, however his returns in the Thai League this season isn’t something that inspire a lot of confidence.

The 30-year-old has only netted thrice in 14 appearances for a struggling Muangthong United who have spent most of the season bottom of Thailand’s top flight while his teammate Adisak Kraisorn, the top score of 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup with eight goals, hasn’t even been a regular at the struggling Kirins.

Another AFF Cup 2018 star is Supachai Jaided, the young attacker who exceeded expectations in last year’s tournament. But the 20-year-old has failed to create any sort of impact for defending Thai League champions in the league or AFC Champions League 2019.

The midfield too is an area of concern for Thailand with Sanrawat Dechmitr deciding to pull out of the squad after humiliating himself in a domestic fixture for Bangkok United by punching the referee.

The midfielder who shone through with his playmaking abilities in recent years was served an eight-match ban for the tribulation which has robbed Thailand off their only playmaking option in the centre of the park.

But the mightiest blow for Sirisak came just few days before the tournament when their star attacking midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin pulled out of the King’s Cup with an injury he picked up during training for his J.League club Consadole Sapporo.

One of the three overseas-based players in the Thai squad, Chanathip is the poster boy of Thai football and is the single most important player in the national team at the moment. And his absence could be telling in their King’s Cup campaign.

Thailand’s only reinforcement comes in the goalkeeping department where Kawin Thamsatchanan has returned to the squad after a lengthy absence. He is expected to reclaim the spot from Chatchai Budprom and Siwarak Tedsungnoen who haven’t looked very assured between the sticks.

However, with setbacks also come opportunities for fringe players. The 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers is just under three months away and a handful of players will be hoping to impress to make the cut when the real business starts in September this year.

