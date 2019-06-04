Thai League club approach Turkish champions Galatasaray to buy veteran Japan defender – Reports

According to reports, an unnamed Thai League club have approached Turkish club Galatasaray to enquire about the transfer of former Japan international Yuto Nagatomo.

32-year-old Nagatomo who has represented the Samurai Blue at three FIFA World Cups will enter the final year of his contract with the Turkish Super Lig giants in the upcoming season.

Japanese news outlet Nikkan Sports are reporting that an unnamed Thai League club have made a surprise offer for Nagatomo and Galatasaray are willing to let the left-back go if they receive a transfer amount of €5 million.

Thai League champions Buriram United could be the side who are interested in buying the veteran full-back with the Thunder Castles who have had a dismal season in the AFC Champions League this time around linked with several big-name stars recently.

Nagatomo moved to Galatasaray during the 2017-17 season on loan from Italian giants Inter Milan and made 15 appearances as he helped the Turkish club emerge victorious in the domestic league.

After making his move permanent last summer, the former Japan international once again played 14 games and scored once to help his side win another Super Lig title this season.

Nagatomo spent eight seasons with Inter making over 200 appearances for the club. He began his professional career at J.League outfit FC Tokyo in 2005 before moving to Europe on loan at Serie A side AC Cesena.