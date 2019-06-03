Official: Persija Jakarta part ways with head coach Ivan Kolev

Persija Jakarta have suffered from terrible from throughout the 2019 campaign so far. In a move to steady the ship and rejuvenate the squad, the club has parted ways with head coach Ivan Kolev.

Persija Jakarta have parted ways with head coach Ivan Kolev, the club has announced. The Bulgarian football manager, who had joined the club in 2019, leaves after seeing his side go on a poor run of form. Club CEO Ferry Paulus released a statement concerning Kolev’s exit, wishing him well for the future:

“Coach Kolev officially resigned from Persija Jakarta starting Monday, June 6, 2019. He feels responsible because he hasn’t been able to provide the best for the team,” Persija CEO said.

“We are grateful for what Kolev has given to the team. Hopefully, in the future Kolev will be more successful, wherever he continues his career as a coach.”

Persija had endured a difficult 2019 campaign up until this moment. The Indonesian side were eliminated from the AFC Champions League in the qualifying stage. Meanwhile, their exit from the AFC Cup was confirmed after they finished third in the group consisting of Ceres Negros, Becamex Binh Duong, and Shan United.

Domestically, Persija languishes sixteenth on the table after just three games. The Jakarta-based club had lost twice and drawn one of their games so far.