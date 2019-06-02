Malaysia down Nepal two-nil in preparation for 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Nepal and Malaysia took on each other in what was termed as an international friendly. However, the match held more significance for the Southeast Asian side, who were using the game to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers – AFC First Round.

Malaysia started things off on a positive note as Safawi Rasid drew a free kick on the edge of the box in the very first minute. However, nothing came of it as the winger hit it straight into the wall.

Safawi was at it again just a minute later, when he ran past the Nepal defence to go through on goal, only for a last-ditch tackle to derail him. The resulting corner was saved by the goalkeeper. A few minutes later, Harimau Malaya went close again with Syazwan Zainon hitting the post.

Nepal survived Malaysia’s early blitz to grow into the game and their first clear chance almost rewarded them for it. The ball was floated in following a freekick, which was dealt with by Farizal Marlias running off his line. However, seeing the goalkeeper in no man’s land, one Nepal player attempted a long-range shot, which deflected off a defender and onto the post.

The second half started in a similar fashion, with the Southeast Asian side dominating their South Asian opponents. Only this time, they made it count.

Substitute Akhyar Rashid ran through inside the box with the ball in his feet and was checked by the defender. The referee took no time to point towards the spot, indicating a penalty for the men in yellow. Safawi Rasid stepped up and slammed the ball past the goalkeeper to give Malaysia the lead.

The game settled from there on, with both sides looking for just the right opportunity to make a telling blow. Both sides were given chances to do exactly that. However, good defending from the two teams made sure that the score remains 1-0.

That was, until the eighty-second minute, when defender Shahrul Saad flicked home a set-piece, sealing the win for Malaysia.

(Image Credits: FA Malaysia, Facebook)